KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has once again surpassed the 6,000-mark, with 6,148 infections reported in the last 24-hour period.

The latest figure is an increase of 422, from yesterday’s 5,726 cases.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,448,372 since the pandemic began. – Malay Mail

