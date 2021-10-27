Daken 2021 drawn up with strategies and action plans – Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): The National Cultural Policy 2021 (Daken 2021) launched yesterday has outlined 39 strategies and 95 action plans over a five-year period, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said monitoring would also be done on each programme organised throughout the policy implementation period between 2021 and 2025 and was confident that the stakeholders would provide strong cooperation and support in realising DAKEN.

“The Daken strategic and action plans will be reviewed after 2025,” she said in her speech at the launch of Daken 2021 at Panggung Sari Kompleks Kraf, in Jalan Conlay here, today.

Also present were Motac Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar and Secretary-General Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat.

Nancy said Daken was the result of a study, review and a continuation of the 1971 National Cultural Policy (DKK 1971).

Nancy said Daken implementation would involve four important institutions, namely family , educational, community and service institutions adding that with the policy no one would be marginalised in line with the country’s socio-economic development agenda.

“This means that the Malaysian Family is free to take part in efforts to realise the Daken agenda,” she added. – Bernama