Deputy IGP calls for higher awareness of police trust fund amongst pensioners

KUCHING (Oct 27): A call has been made to police pensioners in Sarawak who have yet to register with Tabung Amanah Warisan Polis (TAWP) to do so immediately, as registration can be made via the portal http://epesara.rmp.gov.my.

According to Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, Sarawak has recorded the lowest number of police pensioners registered with the police heritage trust fund – at only 45 individuals, so far.

Establishment on Sept 14, 1992, the trust fund is meant to assist pensioners and former officers of the police force in terms of their welfare, including that of their dependants or next-of-kin.

The aid schemes under TAWP are TAWP 1 (death), TAWP 2 (mobility), TAWP 3 (medical/prostheses), TAWP 4 (education) and TAWP 5 (disaster relief).

“Despite having been in existence since 1992, there are still many police pensioners who do not know about this trust fund,” said Mazlan at a press conference, held performing the handing over of food baskets at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters here yesterday.

At the event, 38 individuals including police pensioners received food items and also some cash.

The recipients included 20 police personnel who had been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and 17 police pensioners.

It is reported that at present, there are 4,328 police pensioners in Sarawak, but Mazlan believed that this figure could be higher as some pensioners had yet to update their personal details with Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) after retirement, or that some of them could not be contacted.

“If there’s any information about the pensioners whom we are not aware of, please contact us so that we could provide assistance to you as soon as possible.

“They can call this number, 03-2266 8387, or get your children to access the website (e-pesara.rmp.gov.my) to apply for assistance,” he said.

Elaborating on TAWP, he said based on the latest data, the number of former police personnel (or next-of-kin of those who had passed away) who had received compensations from the trust fund was 1,635, with the payout amounting to RM3.25 million.

For Sarawak, however, he noted that only 45 applications had been received and approved so far – translating into a small allocation of RM97,000 to the state.

“Most of the applications approved were for death benefit and also for their children pursuing studies at institutions of higher learning.

“Under the death benefit, the family could receive about RM1,500 to cover funeral expenses; for children pursuing higher studies, the amount would be about RM3,000.

“This trust fund also covers hospitalisation and medical assistance such as the purchase of wheelchairs or walking canes, or other equipment to facilitate hospitalisation, up to a claimable amount of RM5,000.

“Majority of police pensioners do not have the luxury to buy pricey medical equipment, so this is where the trust fund comes in; even in disasters, the maximum claimable amount is RM10,000.

“This means that there are police pensioners and former officers in Sarawak who do not know about TAWP.

“That’s why we need our personnel, whether those still in service or those who have retired, to know about this, let others know about it, and also let us know about it (those not informed about TAWP),” said Mazlan.

On another matter, the Deputy IGP expressed thanks to the government for the channelling of the one-off RM500 payment to every former police personnel who received the ‘Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara’ (PJPN).

He said the payment was being made in stages, adding that for Phase 2, the PDRM had disbursed RM5 million, while for Phase 3, about RM11 million had been set aside.

“As of today, we have paid up 28,595 ex-police officers, and we hope apart from receiving their pensions, this one-off RM500 could help ease their financial burden during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.