Despite doubts, STU maintains hope S’wak schools to benefit in Budget 2022

SIBU (Oct 27): Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) remains hopeful that Budget 2022 which is set to be tabled this Friday will address the need for funds for the upgrading of basic education infrastructure in the state.

STU president Adam Prakash Abdullah however said he did not want to get his hopes up especially in view of past disappointments.

“We in Sarawak are still hoping for the upgrading of basic infrastructure for education. We are way behind not to mention (in terms of) ICT facilities.

“I am not expecting for much as well this time around because even during the better times, we were not getting enough attention for education,” he told The Borneo Post on Monday when asked on the union’s wish for the federal budget.

Budget 2022 is set to be tabled in the Parliament on Oct 29.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently said the socio-economic development of less-developed states such as Sarawak would be given priority in the 2022 Budget, in line with the Keluarga Malaysia concept.

Pointing out that Sarawak is among the six less-developed states alongside Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis, the premier said narrowing the gap in economic development will mean the country’s prosperity can be enjoyed fairly and equitably.

“In a family, if there is a child who is weak in learning, definitely we will give more attention (to that child). What more to say about a family member who is unfortunate in life, we will certainly give help and not leave them alone.

“This is how it in the administration of the government today,” he said when launching the Keluarga Malaysia concept at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) in Kuching over the past weekend.