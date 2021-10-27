Electricity subsidy for tourism sector

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): The Sabah Cabinet has agreed to give a subsidy or rebate on electricity bill for six months from January 2021 to June 2021 to help the tourism sector, in particular, accommodation providers.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said that the monthly rebate for five and four star hotels is RM15,000 or 30 percent, whichever is lower.

The monthly rebate for three to one star hotels is 30 percent of their electricity bill up to RM3,000, whichever is lower, he said.

And for orchid and unrated accommodation, the rebate is 30 percent of their electricity bill up to RM600, whichever is lower, he added.

“The rebate will be disbursed through Sabah Tourism Board,” he said in his speech at Sutera Harbour Resort during the appointment of Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei as Sabah’s Tourism Ambassador.