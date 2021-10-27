Heavier punishment proposed for offence of smuggling of migrants

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): The punishment for the aggravated offence of smuggling of migrants is proposed to be increased from a maximum jail term of 20 years or a fine or both to life imprisonment and shall also be liable to whipping.

The matter is contained in the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill 2021 which was tabled for the first reading by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill is to provide that a public officer who commits an offence of smuggling of migrants in the performance of his public duties commits an aggravated offence of smuggling of migrants.

The amendment is also to increase the punishment of imprisonment for the offence of smuggling of migrants from a term not exceeding 15 years to a term not exceeding 20 years.

Other than that, the amendment is also to increase the punishment of imprisonment for the offence relating to bringing in transit a smuggled migrant from a term not exceeding seven years to a term not exceeding 15 years.

The bill seeks to ensure that the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Act 670) is consistent with the requirements stipulated in the Palermo Protocol and the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children (ACTIP).

Ismail said the second reading of the bill would be made during this parliamentary session. – Bernama