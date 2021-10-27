Inmate gets additional eight months’ jail for punching mum at Pujut home

MIRI (Oct 27): A man already in jail for criminal intimidation was today sentenced to an additional eight months’ jail for punching his mother.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu ordered the sentence run from the date of his arrest on Sept 25, as well as concurrently with the six-month jail term he is currently serving.

Yek Teng Siong, 34, of Siang-Siang Garden, Pujut 6 was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

Section 326A provides for an imprisonment term of twice the maximum term under Section 323 (one year in prison, or RM2,000 fine, or both) upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Yek’s 75-year-old father had filed a report claiming that around 3pm on Sept 25 this year, Yek had run amok and broken a glass table at their house.

Yek also punched his mother, causing injuries to her left hand, and threatened to kill her.

Acting on information, a police team arrested Yek at the family home around 9.50pm on the same day of the incident.

During the first mention of the case on Sept 29, Yek had pleaded guilty to the first charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

He was then sentenced to six months in prison.

The court had set today (Oct 27) for case management after Yek pleaded not guilty to the second charge of injuring his mother.

However, he changed his plea to guilty today and appealed for his second sentence to run concurrently with his current jail term.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.