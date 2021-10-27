Kuching sales assistant jailed, fined for stealing smartphone from employer

KUCHING (Oct 27): A female sales assistant was sentenced to one day in jail and fined RM3,500 in default four months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for stealing a smartphone from her employer.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Mimi Asnida Mas, 23, on her own guilty plea.

According to the charge sheet, she stole the smartphone from the phone shop at Jalan Tun Jugah here on April 23, 2016.

A manager had discovered that the store’s smartphones stock was short.

Through closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage on April 23, 2016, the complainant found Mimi had taken a smartphone worth about RM365 and kept it in her bag.

She later sold the smartphone and the money was kept for personal use.

It is understood the employer had asked Mimi to pay compensation for the smartphone within a time period.

However, she failed to pay her employer and this led to her arrest.

She was charged under Section 381 of the Penal Code.

Insp Mohd Admei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Mimi was unrepresented by counsel.