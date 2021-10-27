Legoland Malaysia Resort sees positive path towards tourism restoration activity

ISKANDAR PUTERI (Oct 27): Legoland Malaysia Resort sees a positive path forward in the restoration of the nation’s tourism activity and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic with the lifting of interstate travel ban recently.

Divisional director CS Lim said the reopening of Legoland’s attractions meant a lot to the business and its employees, but safety remain a top priority.

“The response we’ve received from the public has been encouraging despite the capacity limitation. We have seen well-rounded support from Malaysians, such as our annual pass holders, visitors, the government and our partners.

“Part of this positive response can be attributed to how Legoland Malaysia Resort has been adapting to the new normal of the tourism industry,” he told Bernama here recently.

The theme park operator has announced its full reopening since Oct 14, water park starting Wednesday (Oct 27), as well as its hotel and SEA Life Malaysia.

“Guests can expect for things at Legoland Malaysia Resort to be a little different, with enhanced standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to ensure that the resort complies with the highest safety standard without compromising on the play and learning experience,” Lim said.

The company would also be implementing a one-day weekly maintenance closure for the Legoland Theme Park and Water Park and guests are encourage to check on the operating days on Legoland Malaysia Resort website before making plan for a trip.

In the meantime, Lim said to keep guests excited to visit Legoland Malaysia Resort in the coming weeks and to forge ahead during the pandemic, new travel packages and extended validity for annual passes were provided.

“On top of our health and safety preparations, guests will be able to experience our brand-new attraction, Planet Legoland. It is an immersive build experience that encourages children and their parents to unleash their imaginations by building, unbuilding, and rebuilding the world of their dreams with, of course, Lego bricks,” he added.

Moving forward, Lim said the company endeavours to come up with innovative ways and more partnerships to drive visitors to Legoland Malaysia Resort, revitalises tourism in Johor while instilling confidence in travelling domestically among Malaysians.

Meanwhile, Legoland Malaysia Resort sales and marketing director M Thila hopes the government would look into tax incentives and tax relief for tourism industry players in order to revive the industry after being ravaged by Covid-19.

Calling on the government to allocate more funds for tourism promotion to boost domestic tourism in Budget 2022, she said, “This year we only depend on domestic tourism and Malaysia has many unique destinations to offer.” – Bernama