Malaysia adds another 84 Covid-19 deaths, tally now at 28,576

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): The Ministry of Health recorded another 84 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 28,576.

This includes 20 people who died before reaching the hospital, categorised as brought-in-dead (BID). The total number of BID as of today is 5,771 people.

The nation’s overall fatality rate is at 1.2 per cent of the 2.43 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally.

Selangor and Labuan have the highest deaths per 10,000 people at 15 each, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 14, Negri Sembilan (11), Johor and Melaka (10), Kedah and Penang (nine), Sabah (six), Kelantan (five), Perak, Sarawak, Perlis, Pahang and Terengganu at 4 deaths, respectively, while Putrajaya recorded the smallest margins at two deaths per 10,000 people.

Data also showed that over the past two weeks, 45.2 per cent of deaths involved unvaccinated individuals, 8.3 per cent involved those partially vaccinated, and 46.5 per cent of deaths from those fully vaccinated.

Over the past two weeks, 76.1 per cent of deaths were of those aged 60 and above, 23.4 per cent involved those aged 18 to 59, 0.4 per cent of deaths involving teenagers, while 0.1 per cent or one death involved children aged 11 and below.

There are currently 73,258 active cases where 77.1 per cent (56,484) are home quarantined, 13.1 per cent or 9,580 are in quarantine centres, 6,610 are hospitalised making up nine per cent of total active cases.

There are currently 279 patients in intensive care units who are unventilated while 305 patients (0.4 per cent) are breathing with the aid of ventilators. – Malay Mail