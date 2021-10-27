Malaysia recognises WHO’s efforts to maximise traditional medicine potential

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): Malaysia recognises the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) efforts to maximise and uplift the profession of traditional and complementary medicine (T&CM).

Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin in an intervention note delivered in Japan during the 72nd Session of the Regional Committee Meeting for the Western Pacific (RCM72) that began on Monday, stated that one of the many lessons learned from the ongoing pandemic was that there were differing facets in terms of wellness.

With regard to traditional medicine, he said: “Malaysia’s diverse population from the great civilisation of Asia presents us with an abundance of opportunities to draw on the wealth of knowledge and practice from the Malay, Chinese, Indian and Islamic World in addition to our many indigenous communities.

“T&CM makes an important contribution here, especially as more people take ownership of their health.”

Meanwhile, in terms of availability and affordability, Malaysia continues to integrate T&CM services at all levels of the health delivery system as well as ensuring that the development of T&CM and its practices would be guided by the national policies and regulations in force to ensure quality and safety of the service provision, according to the note.

The commencement registration of the practitioners of T&CM at the national level had begun in March this year and is currently ongoing.

“Malaysia has always been an enthusiastic participant in the WHO’s efforts to develop and proliferate T&CM locally and across borders as it continues to play an important role, as well as supports and looks forward to embracing and assisting in implementing the regional framework for harnessing T&CM in the Western Pacific,” said Khairy. – Bernama