PH Budget proposes injection of RM45 bln to address Covid-19 impact

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): Pakatan Harapan (PH) today tabled its 2022 Budget, which among other things, proposes an immediate injection of funds of RM45 billion, to finance efforts to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and preparations for the endemic phase.

Opposition leader and PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said that the proposed injection of funds was to finance initiatives to strengthen health services, and to help households and businesses.

“We call for an immediate injection of funds amounting to RM45 billion as signed in the Memorandum of Understanding on Transformation and Political Stability between the federal government and the PH,” he said when tabling the budget to the media at the Parliament Building here today.

The budget was presented by PH Economic Committee chairman, Tony Pua, who is also DAP national publicity secretary. Also present were Amanah president, Mohamad Sabu, and UPKO president, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Among the proposed expenditures in the allocation is RM4 billion for the Ministry of Health (MOH) to upgrade the capacity and capability of hospitals, including staff and medical equipment to address the burden on the health system due to Covid-19.

Apart from that, it is to increase the number of public health service staff, including addressing the issue of contract healthcare workers.

The budget, themed, ‘Pemugaran dan Memperkuat Semula’ (restoration and Reinforcement), also proposes provisions to elevate the institution of Parliament as an effective genuine bipartisan platform; support the rehabilitation of vulnerable groups; create better employment opportunities and enhance social safety nets.

Attention is also given to strengthening social services, ensuring good living standards and mobility, protecting women and children, and specific measures for Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Pua said that a total of 13 meetings were held with the government so that the proposal would be given due consideration in Budget 2022, which will be tabled in Parliament this Friday.

“In principle, the Finance Minister agrees with 90 per cent of the proposals forwarded; we will see the tabling of the Budget 2022 this Friday,” he said. – Bernama