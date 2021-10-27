Police: Accidental discharge of homemade rifle killed settler in Pahang

KUANTAN (Oct 27): A settler who died after being found with a gunshot wound at the Felda Bukit Sagu 4 oil palm plantation here yesterday, is believed to have accidentally discharged a homemade rifle.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said this was based on investigations at the scene, which also uncovered a rifle believed to have been used in the incident involving the victim, Mohamad Omar, 67.

“We have also taken the testimony of four witnesses including the victim’s wife and a friend of the victim who took him to Bukit Goh Health Clinic for treatment.

“Investigations are now focused on the origin of the gun, whether the victim made it or bought it,” he said when contacted here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said police would also reclassify the case if there were new developments and evidence.

Yesterday, Mohamad was confirmed dead at 4.20 pm at the clinic, after a gunshot wound to the chest and an injury in his right palm.

The victim, who lives in Felda Bukit Sagu, is said to have gone out cutting oil palm at the plantation around 10am, and called his wife at 3.36pm informing he had been shot. – Bernama