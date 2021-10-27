Positive on Yinson’s electric vehicle venture

KUCHING (Oct 27): Analysts are positive on Yinson Holdings Bhd (Yinson), through its wholly owned subsidiary Yinson Green Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd, signing a term sheet with GreenTech Malaysia Alliances Sdn Bhd (GTMA), a wholly owned subsidiary under the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) that aims to accelerate the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Malaysia.

The Term Sheet sets the salient terms of the joint venture between both parties with majority stake owned by Yinson to provide EV charging stations in Malaysia, building upon the ChargEV network with over 400 charging stations nationwide established by MGTC, which will be injected into the joint venture.

The joint venture will strategically leverage on Yinson’s experience in logistics, sustainability governance, technology development and synergies from its diverse business divisions, as well as ChargEV’s existing infrastructure and position as the EV charging station infrastructure provider.

Yinson group chief executive officer, Lim Chern Yuan commented that the joint venture presents a unique opportunity for both parties to combine their respective strengths to significantly accelerate Malaysia’s transition to a more environmentally sustainable transport network.

“Yinson and GTMA share a common goal to encourage EV adoption in Malaysia, which ultimately helps to mitigate global climate change issues. The signing of this Term Sheet follows Yinson’s recent investments into e-mobility, autonomous driverless solutions and electric harbour crafts, presenting the next step in Yinson’s roadmap of building an integrated green mobility solution,” said Lim.

The term sheet covers YGT initially owning a 70% equity stake in the JV, which will be injected with GTMA’s wholly owned ChargEV, currently owning over 400 charging

stations nationwide and dominates this segment as other operators ParkEasy, JomCharge and ChargeN’ Go have deployed only 60 at this stage.

ChargEV charges RM240 annually for unlimited charging on its 9,850 members currently.

While no financial details have been disclosed, AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) expected ChargEV to be loss-making given an estimated annual revenue of RM2.4mil based on the present payment structure.

“Assuming procurement and installation costs at RM30,000 per unit, we estimate that Yinson’s investment could be below RM10 million, which is 0.2 per cent of the group’s market capitalisation,” it said in its analysis.

“Assuming interest costs at five per cent, we estimate a minimal earnings reduction of RM1 million to RM2 million, which is 0.4 per cent of FY22 earnings per share.

“Going forward, management expects the government to introduce more incentives to encourage EV adoption in line with the country’s green agenda.

“This could escalate the number of fully battery-powered EVs from 200 and hybrid plug-ins from 52K currently. Together with new payment schemes, this is envisioned to turn around ChargEV to profitability.”

Notwithstanding the slight immediate earnings erosion, AmInvestment Bank was neutral on this development that reaffirms the group’s net-zero carbon ambitions which have led to investments of up to RM60 million into green technologies in addition to its 330MW solar projects in India.

“This justifies our 4-star ESG rating for the group which still derives most of its earnings from the oil and gas sector.”