Power cut at 14 illegal gambling premises

TUARAN (Oct 27): The Tuaran District Police Headquarters (IPD) in collaboration with Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has cut off the electricity supply of 14 premises believed to be conducting gambling activities without a license here.

Tuaran District Police Chief, Deputy Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Halim said all the illegal premises involved were found hidden behind registered premises.

“The operation was carried out for eight hours starting at 9 am, covering four premises each in Tuaran and Taman Seri Rugading and another three in Taman Telipok Ria.

“The operations team also cut off the electricity supply at two premises in Taman Telipok Square and one premises in Tamparuli, after they were found carrying out gambling activities without a license,” he said in a media statement here on Wednesday.

Hamizi said the operation was carried out according to Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“IPD Tuaran will continue to conduct such operations to curb the spread of unlicensed gambling activities in the district,” he said.

From January to October this year, a total of 76 raids have been carried out and a total of 90 individuals have been arrested.

“Mobile phones, mobile printers, and cash worth a total of RM120,000 have been seized,” said Hamizi.

He advised the public to not be influenced by the gambling agents who will use the promise of lucrative income to fool victims.