Sabah attractive location for MM2H applicants

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s exquisite and beautiful living environment offers an attractive location for Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) applicants.

These excellent economic prospects should not be overlooked, said chairman of Malaysia-China Business Council, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, who led an official delegation visit to Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Masidi Manjun on Wednesday.

Tiong said East Malaysia ought to begin formulating clear policies to seize this amazing opportunity, including reviewing the high handling fees and other lack of transparent and clear procedures.

“Otherwise, compared to our neighbours of Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and other countries which have friendlier and laxer policies, our Malaysia’s Second Home scheme will appear uncompetitive and will even have difficulty in attracting business investment,” he said.

“Our increasingly regressive policies, antagonistic and unstable regulations are not only detrimental to Malaysia’s economic development and prospects. According to our understanding, more than 55% of MM2H permit holders intend to leave Malaysia for an alternate option. Moreover, our neighbouring countries are keen to absorb all the foreign investment, large industrial parks development, tourists, immigrants, trade, etc., withdrawing from Malaysia. “Therefore, if we do not rectify our policies, it is tantamount to giving up these economic opportunities to the other countries on a silver platter! At that point in time, we will be the country with the greatest loss,” he pointed out.

Sabah, according to Tiong, has always been world-renowned as the diving paradise and touristic destination. As a result, many international tourists expressed interest in enjoying retirement in Sabah.

“After all, as the locale is ideally away from the noise of the bustling city whilst enjoying the natural beauty of the tropical rainforest; therefore, we must make certain that our policies are to pivot to a ‘welcoming’ rather than ‘driving out’ approach.”

Tiong stressed that MM2H should avoid the classification of all applicants into the same category but instead should formulate different criteria and standards based on the respective applicants’ circumstances.

“For example, instead of focusing on the financial assets, the first consideration for the retirement plan of the ‘silver-haired’ applicants should be focused on property purchases. Particularly, at present, many of the retired MM2H visa holders are using hotels as their daily lodging. “Therefore, if we can further devise a plan for designated housing areas and propose them to MM2H applicants, wouldn’t this be a better approach to stimulate the growth of the local real estate industry?”

Tiong further proposed that the local authorities establish the minimum age requirement of potential retirement immigration for MM2H applicants to be aged 50 years old and above, thus allowing easier entry and exit procedures for MM2H applicants. This will greatly reduce the complex inconveniences caused by the Immigration Department as the visa holders usually hold different types of visas.

Moreover, he mentioned the current application requirement of Sabah and Sarawak required a fixed deposit amount of RM300,000 in Malaysian banks. On the other hand, an alternative proposed criterion of the application requirement of purchasing real estate valued between RM800,000 to RM1,000,000 on top of applicants maintaining a specific fixed deposit amount in domestic banks.

“Doesn’t this approach present to be a more flexible application criterion?”

Masidi also expressed agreement in prioritising these subject matters. Moreover, he constantly stressed that the government agencies must adopt the “KISS” principle in formulating policies; “Keep It Short & Simple”.

Through this principle, he said it will greatly reduce complicated bureaucratic procedures to keep all formulated policies transparent and easy to understand.

“Only then can we remove complacency and regression of our country and improve Malaysia’s competitiveness in all aspects internationally to become the prime candidate for foreign investors, Second Home Programme applicants, and international tourists,” said Masidi.