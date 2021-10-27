Sarawakians can enjoy 50% off accommodation rates on their next staycation plan with Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation

KUCHING, 1st October 2021 – Experiencing Covid-19 cabin fever? Break free this October with “Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation” (SSSA), an intrastate staycation not to be missed!

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) launched the newly extended version of the homegrown Sia Sitok brand as part of its’ additional measures to support the accommodation sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat announced on September 27th that the whole of Sarawak would be entering Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) starting October 1st 2021.

Running from 1st October – 30th November, SSSA is an extended campaign of the Sia Sitok Sarawak brand offering a 50% discount on accommodation rates for hotels and resorts registered under MAH Sarawak Chapter’s platform at www.hotelsarawak.com.my to Sarawakians and residents.

Sarawakians can choose from any of the 33 hotels and resorts under the SSSA campaign throughout Sarawak for their next staycation plan. Bookings can be made from now to 31st October 2021 at www.hotelsarawak.com.my and staying period will start from now to 30th November 2021.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MTAC) Sarawak Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who officiated the event launch virtually said that MTAC and Sarawak Tourism Board are fully committed to find ways to incentivise and support the tourism industry. As such, the SSSA campaign will assist the accommodation sector to remain competitive during the pandemic.

“Sarawak is blessed with exciting wonders from culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals (or CANFF) which are uniquely Sarawak. We hope to attract our fellow Sarawakians to experience the hospitality of Sarawak through this great offer and become ambassadors of Sarawak by sharing their experience to their friends and family,” Abdul Karim said while emphasizing on the importance of adhering to the state’s SOP to ensure the safety of the public during the pandemic.

The SSSA campaign is a joint collaboration between STB and Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Sarawak Chapter.

The campaign comes on the heels of an intense Covid-19 vaccination programme driven by the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to kickstart tourism recovery.

As of September 30th, 65.5% of the state’s total population of 2.9 million people have received double doses, with approximately 89.5% of the state’s adult population, including tourism frontliners, fully vaccinated against the virus.

The SSSA campaign is STB’s most recent campaign and effort to boost domestic tourism. Aside from that, other initiatives running concurrently with SSSA are Sia Sitok Sarawak 2.0 intra-state campaign and Visitors Incentive Package (VIP) incentives.

For more information, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com.

About Sarawak

A kaleidoscope of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals: is the best description for Sarawak. Sarawak comprises 27 ethnic tribes with their own unique traditions, lifestyles, music and food, while sharing their warm hospitality. Malaysia’s largest state, Sarawak, endowed with some of the oldest rainforests on Earth. Its vast landscape spans over 120,000 sq kms, with towering mountains and cool highlands, jagged limestone formations and mysterious cave systems, winding rivers and quiet beaches; where adventures are waiting to happen. Festivals are hosted throughout the year celebrate the eclectic blend of modern and traditional culture, food, music and religions practices that can be found nowhere else. In Sarawak, there is always ‘More to Discover’.

About Sarawak Tourism Board

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is the key promoter for Sarawak. STB is a winner of the Asia Pacific Excellence Awards in 2018 and 2016 by Asia-Pacific Association of Communications Directors (APACD) and has received the ASEAN PR Excellence Award 2015 Gold Award. The Board also received the Travel Journal Awards in 2017 for ‘Best for Nature’ category at the ASEAN Tourism Forum. The Rainforest World Music Festival is a five-time Top 25 Best International Festivals recognised by Songlines world music magazine (2011 – 2015), The BrandLaureate World BestBrands Award “Destination Branding” (2019) and PATA Gold Award Marketing Travel Video winner “Why Limit Yourself” (2019).