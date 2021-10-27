St Joseph’s Private wins gold at Busan Choral Festival

KUCHING (Oct 27): The St Joseph Private School’s (SJPS) Chamber Choir won first place or a Gold Award at the Busan Choral Festival and Competition’s Youth Category last Saturday.

They were the only representatives from Malaysia in the competition which was held virtually.

Performing the traditional song ‘Ikan Kekek’, they edged out three other competitors comprising two from Indonesia and one from South Korea to win the award.

SJPS, which shared the news on its Facebook page, congratulated the students and teachers involved in this latest achievement by Chamber Choir.

Formed in 2017, the Chamber Choir is noted for staging ‘The White Rajah Of Sarawak’ in 2017 and 2019.

Despite the challenges faced during the pandemic, they won Gold Medal at the 2nd World Virtual Choir Festival in 2020 and the Gold B Award at the Malaysian Choral Eisteddfod this year.

They had also won Silver Medal in the 11th Orientale Concentus International Choral Festival in Singapore in 2018.

Their winning performance can be watched at https://youtu.be/9F7mfd7fPB8.