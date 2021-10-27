Supply Bill 2022 to be tabled for first reading in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): The Supply Bill 2022 is scheduled to be tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, the bill will be tabled by the Finance Minister.

Apart from that, there will also be the tabling of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill 2021 for its first reading by the Home Minister.

Meanwhile, during the Oral Question and Answer session, Khalid Abd Samad (PH-Shah Alam) will ask the Finance Minister whether the government will extend the moratorium for individuals and enterprises, as well as introduce a moratorium without accrued interest

There will also be a question from Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez bin Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) to the Senior Education Minister on whether the ministry has any plan to make financial management a compulsory subject at secondary schools to prevent more young people from having financial problems in the future.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Pandan) will pose a question to the Higher Education Minister on the measures taken by the government to help private higher learning institutions that are mostly in need of assistance as they could not operate as usual for 12 to 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also during the oral question-and-answer session, Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai) is scheduled to ask the Women, Family and Community Development Minister to state when the Malaysian Social Welfare Department’s monthly assistance of RM1,000 for the disabled will be implemented.

The current Dewan Rakyat will sit for 32 days, until Dec 12. – Bernama