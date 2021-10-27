Taman Tunku woman fined RM900 for running unlicensed business

MIRI (Oct 27): A woman was fined RM900 in default one month in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here today for running a business without a valid licence.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted Ivy Bangai, 23, of Taman Tunku here on her own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 3(1) of the Businesses, Professions and Trade Licences Ordinance.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, Ivy was found running a business without a valid license from the Miri City Council.

She committed the offence on Oct 9, 2021 at around 8.10pm under the staircase of a premises at Jalan Morsjaya.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted while Ivy was unrepresented by counsel.