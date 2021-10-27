Tessie’s achievement receives praises from CM, elected reps (VIDEO)

KUCHING Oct 27: Sarawakian teacher Tessie Rijem received heaps of praises after becoming the first Sarawakian to win the Global Teacher Award 2021.

Among the notable people who praised her achievements were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira and Selangau MP Baru Bian.

Abang Johari’s congratulatory message for her can be seen on Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) Facebook page while Christopher also congratulated her on Facebook page too.

“I would like to congratulate teacher Tessy Rijem from SK Sg Buloh Selangau on the Global Teacher Award 2021. Her efforts in advancing the English language by diversifying various initiatives is an extraordinary effort.

“I hope this success will be the foundation for the field of education to a higher level, even more in English language proficiency. Congratulations once again to Tessy and Selangau district educators as we are thankful and proud of your achievements,” said Christopher in a post on his Facebook.

Baru who also congratulated her, also said that Tessie has been innovative in teaching English to her students as well as the local community has successfully improved their proficiency in English, which was why she won the award.

“Congratulations to Tessie from SK Sungai Buloh in Selangau for becoming the first Sarawak teacher to win the Global Teacher Award,”

“I hope the Ministry of Education can study the innovation by Tessie and introduce this learning method to other school students throughout Malaysia,” said Baru in a post on Facebook.

Willie on the other hand posted a banner on his Facebook congratulating Tessie on her achievement too.

According to Tessie who was contacted today, she was grateful for all the congratulatory messages she received following her achievement.

“Thank you to everyone who congratulated me, including the Chief Minister. Winning this award will inspire me more in the future and become a better teacher,” she said in a special recorded message to The Borneo Post.

She also said that winning the award is so humbling for her too as seeks more ways to innovate her programme, thus she is hoping the government will continue to support the schools in the state.

Tessie, 30, was the first Sarawakian to win the Global Teacher Award and was announced winner of the award recently.

Known as a teacher with innovative ways of teaching English not only to her pupils, but also to the local community, she is currently teaching at SK Sungai Buloh in Selangau.

Tessie, who is from Bau, is among the eight Malaysian teachers who have received the prestigious recognition this year.