(Video) Abg Jo: No major challenges expected with proposed Federal Constitution amendments

KUCHING (Oct 27): No major challenges are expected with the proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution in relation the Malaysia Agreement (MA63), said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chief minister said the postponement of the tabling of the Bill for the amendments was to give the Federal Cabinet further clarification.

“There are no major problems. Just that I was informed by the de facto law minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar that certain matters related to Article 160 of the Federal Constitution need to be clarified first,” he told reporters after officiating at the 2nd International Conference on Social Sciences and Humanities today.

“It is about for certain points to be better clarified and there are no major problems present. It is just a matter of understanding and for further explanation to be provided by the Attorney-General (AG).”

On Monday, Wan Junaidi said the tabling of the constitutional amendment Bill was postponed after failing to reach a consensus during an engagement session attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the proposed amendments to some of the relevant articles in the Federal Constitution.

The Bill was originally supposed to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 26 and for the second reading to take place on Oct 28.

Wan Junaidi said a new date would be set for the tabling of the Bill after the AG holds a briefing on the matter during a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

He was reported as saying the Cabinet had in principle agreed to the proposed Bill, but several ministers were seeking further clarification.

He added the decision to postpone the tabling of the Bill was made to ensure it would obtain the full support of all ministers.