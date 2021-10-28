Academician, business leader outline wishes for Budget 2022

BINTULU (Oct 28): Modern agriculture is among the areas that can be further empowered to improve the socio-economy of the people while also enhancing the country’s food security, said an academician.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus director Assoc Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini said he hopes more emphasis is placed on the importance of agriculture in schools, from the primary level to tertiary level.

“I hope the government will continue to empower and instil agriculture in education.

“It is important to inculcate passion in agriculture as a respected and profitable profession for the state’s and country’s food security,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday when asked for his wish for the National Budget 2022, which is set to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow.

He also hoped the government will look at intensifying research and engagement on knowledge transfer from experts in university to the community in Sarawak, especially in agriculture.

“The Education Ministry should also revamp the curriculum in schools to suit current and future needs, by making the education system less exam-based,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bintulu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Yek Siew Liong outlined his three wishes for Budget 2022.

He said his first wish is for the government to continue providing financial assistance as well as financing facilities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Secondly, to expedite development expenditure to stimulate the economy to protect and create employment, and thirdly, to provide grants for reskilling and upskilling of manpower,” he said.

Yek believed these measures would revive and recharge the economy and support the people, and boost the confidence of the business community in facing the uncertain days ahead.

“All these would also indirectly benefit families and ensure social order,” he added.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will table Budget 2022 on Oct 29. The three main areas of focus are economic recovery, rebuilding the country’s resilience, and catalysing reforms.