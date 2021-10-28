Asean can leverage on Russia’s expertise to combat cyber crimes – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Asean can leverage on Russia’s expertise on digital technologies to help combat cyber crimes.

He said this is in view that the perpetrators were capitalising on the increased use of online services during the pandemic to spread their ideologies and conduct cybercrimes.

“In this respect, Asean can leverage on Russia’s expertise on digital technologies,” he said in his intervention at the virtual 4th Asean-Russia Summit held at the sideline of the 38th and 39th Asean Summits and Related Summits today.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysia is committed to contribute efforts in these areas through the Southeast Asia Regional Centre for Counter-Terrorism and Cybersecurity Malaysia.

He added Cybersecurity Malaysia has plans to organise the Asean Digital Security Professional Development & Lifelong Learning initiative which aimed to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities to mitigate cyber threats in the region, adding that Malaysia looks forward to Russia’s support for the programme.

The prime minister also congratulated Russia for producing the Sputnik vaccine, which has contributed greatly to efforts to combat the pandemic.

He suggested that Asean and Russia should collaborate on research and development in diagnostic and treatment of COVID-19, manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, biological safety and sharing of knowledge and technical expertise on molecular genetic technologies in infectious disease surveillance.

This will help the region to be better prepared for future health emergencies.

In moving towards post-pandemic recovery, Ismail Sabri said Asean and Russia should swiftly translate the relevant documents adopted today into concrete deliverables in order to further strengthen Asean-Russia trade and investment cooperation.

He said it would also empower the Micro Small Medium Enterprises, which has been the backbone of the Asean economy.

“Additionally, Asean and Russia should expand the partnership to encompass diversification of supply chains, digital transformation, digital economy and connectivity, and science, technology and innovation,” he said.

The Asean-Russia Business Council must also play a more proactive role, he added.

“In view of Malaysia’s strong position in manufacturing, Malaysia is ready to contribute towards strengthening smart manufacturing and total solution provider for the manufacturing and services sectors in the region,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also participated in the virtual meeting. – Bernama