Bangladesh keen to meet Malaysia’s labour need

KUCHING (Oct 28): Bangladesh is keen to meet Sarawak’s needs for workers in various sectors especially the plantation sector, said the country’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Mohammad Khorshed A Khastagir yesterday.

However, he stressed that any recruitment of Bangladeshi workers has to be done on government to government basis.

He said Bangladesh is ready to comply with Malaysia’s latest criteria on accepting foreign workers including the need for them to have completed the two doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

“The Bangladesh High Commission office is ready to facilitate the sending of workers.

“To begin with, we can send about 3,000 workers,” he said during a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah at his Wisma Bapa Malaysia office here yesterday.

Uggah said he would bring up the offer of workers from Bangladesh to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for further deliberation.

He revealed Sarawak needed a lot of workers particularly in the oil palm sector.

“We certainly welcome more workers to help in the harvesting.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought in many unprecedented challenges to us including shortage of workers.

Uggah who is Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said Sarawak too welcomed investors in the livestock breeding and modern precision farming in its effort to be a net food and food products exporter by 2030.

“We are also interested in rice plantation and shipbuilding sectors among others.”

Bangladesh Embassy First Secretary Fared Ahmed and Sarawak Deputy State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki were among those present.