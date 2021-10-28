Biden reaffirms enduring US commitment to Indo-Pacific at East Asia Summit

SINGAPORE (Oct 28): President Joe Biden reaffirmed the enduring commitment of the United States to the Indo-Pacific at the 16th East Asia Summit (EAS) on Wednesday.

According to a readout of Biden’s participation in the EAS, he outlined his vision for the region, which wanted to see a region that is open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure.

Biden virtually joined leaders of Asean member states and representatives from Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Russia during the EAS Summit, where they discussed regional and international challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate crisis.

The EAS was held at the sidelines of the three-day virtual 38th and 39th Asean Summits and Related Summits which began Tuesday under the chairmanship of Brunei.

“Biden also announced that the United States will explore with partners the development of an Indo-Pacific economic framework that will define the shared objectives around trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply chain resiliency, decarbonization and clean energy, infrastructure, worker standards, and other areas of shared interest,” said the readout issued here today.

The readout said the president also reiterated the US’ commitment to the international rules-based order and expressed concern over threats to that order.

“He made clear that the US will continue to stand with allies and partners in support of democracy, human rights, rule of law, and freedom of the seas,” it said. – Bernama