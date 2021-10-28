Budget 2022: DCCI hopes for assistance specifically for Dayak business folk

KUCHING (Oct 28): The Dayak Chamber of Commerce Industry (DCCI) hopes to see the provision of stimulus packages, training grants and special incentive packages for Dayak businessmen in Budget 2022.

Its vice-president Dato Janang Bungsu said such provisions or allocations would greatly aid Dayak businessmen affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For us to recover from the impact of Covid-19, there should be a stimulus package especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as the construction and agriculture sectors who are experiencing lack of resources especially over the last two years.

“Some of our members are having cash flow problems, and some are awaiting payment. Not every project they are involved in will get immediate payment. If you are doing government projects, the process of payment takes longer than expected – the earliest will be between five to six months, and some even years,” he lamented.

He said this when contacted by The Borneo Post on DCCI’s Budget 2022 wish list. Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz is expected to table the national budget in Parliament tomorrow.

Janang said although the government has been handing out grants and incentives, the amount is insufficient compared to the overhead costs they have to cover.

Citing construction sites as an example, he said some have had to completely bring works to a halt due to workers having left and other pandemic-related factors.

“To kick-start the business, now that we are in the endemic phase, it is quite difficult. Therefore, a stimulus package should come in to assist and to re-start the business again,” he said.

As for homestays, hotels and others related to tourism, Janang said those involved in these businesses have had literally no business over the past two years.

“These people need capital to start their business again. We hope that all sectors will be opened next year, and this where we need the capital injection.”

As for special grants, he said this would help in the training of Dayak businessmen towards becoming part of the digital economy.

“Some Dayak companies don’t even have a website. In this digital world, we need to put everything online, for example, if you need to put a tender on the website but are not IT-literate, then you will be out of business,” he said.

On special incentive packages, he said while these should be designed to suit the needs of the Dayak business community.

DCCI currently has over 800 members across the state.