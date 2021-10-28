Civil servant claims trial to 10 cheating charges

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): A civil servant claimed trial to 10 counts of cheating a man of RM55,000 over arrangements of so-called supplying service at the Veterinary Services Department.

Noredayati Amat Sah, 32, who appeared before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles, was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

On the first to the 10th charges, the accused had allegedly cheated the 33-year-old victim by making him believe that he could arrange for the supplying service at the said department which allegedly did not exist.

The charges also stated that the alleged amount involved was between RM1,000 and RM10,000 which was allegedly banked into the accused’s bank account.

The alleged offences took place at the City area between November 25 and December 21, 2020.

The court fixed November 29 and December 2 for pre-trial case management and the accused, who was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Lim Ming Zoong @ Lawrence, was released on RM4,000 bail for all the charges with two local sureties.

In a Sessions Court, a man with several consuming syabu convictions, was sentenced to seven years’ jail and ordered to be given three strokes of the cane for repeating a similar offence.

Judge Azreena Aziz imposed the sentences on Rahmdan Abdul Aziz after he pleaded guilty under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39C(1) of the same Act

The charge provides for a jail term of up to seven years and whipping, upon conviction.

Rahmdan was arrested after his urine sample tested positive for the drug abuse at a police station here on May 26.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest and upon completing his jail sentence, he will be placed under police supervision for two years.

Judge Azreena Aziz meanwhile jailed seven foreigners for four months for entering the state illegally.

The accused persons aged between 21 and 50 were arrested during separate operations at the City area between July 30 and Sept 6.

The court also ordered for all the accused persons to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving their jail terms for further action.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, the accused persons requested to be deported back to their country of origin and prayed for their jail sentences be counted from the date of their arrests.