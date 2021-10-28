Civil servant in Bintulu loses RM34,900 after falling victim to Macau Scam

BINTULU (Oct 28): A woman lost RM34,900 to a Macau Scam syndicate when she received a call claiming to be from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the 38-year-old civil servant said she received a call from an IRB officer on Oct 25, claiming that she had a company registered under her name with an outstanding taxes of RM617,000.

She was requested to pay the outstanding amount to avoid being blacklisted.

Zulkipli said to settle the problem, the victim was connected to another suspect masqueraded as a police officer, who told her that she had been involved in money laundering activities.

Due to fear, the victim shared her online banking information and provided the suspect with the transaction authorisation code (TAC) as requested.

However, it was too late for her to realise that she had been scammed after she found RM34,900 had been deducted from her account.

Upon checking with the bank’s customer service centre, she was informed that the money had been transferred into another account. The bank had also urged her to lodge a police report.

“The police would like to remind the public to be more cautious of any unknown callers alleged to be government or bank officers,” said Zulkipli.

He also warned the public not to provide the one time password (OTP) or TAC numbers to other individuals.

Zulkipli also urged the public to verify the calls received with the relevant agencies before making any online transactions.