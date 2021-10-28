Covid-19: 15 BID cases out of 34 deaths in S’wak from Oct 7-28

BINTULU (Oct 28): Fifteen out of 34 Covid-19 fatalities recorded in Sarawak from Oct 7 to 28 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily update on the pandemic said most of the victims had comorbidities while others had no known medical histories.

They were aged between 31 and 85.

Oct 21 recorded the most number of BID cases at four, the committee added, with two of them recorded in Bintulu involving a 37-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, both with no known medical histories.

The other two BID cases that day were in Sibu and Sri Aman, involving a 68-year-old man and 59-year old woman, both had comorbidities.

