Covid-19: 94.9 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): A total of 22,214,490 individuals or 94.9 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 97.6 per cent, or 22,839,280 individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 147,242 doses were dispensed yesterday, involving 123,182 complete doses, 18,493 first doses and 5,567 booster doses, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 49,581,855.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, 62 per cent or 1,951,450 individuals have completed their vaccination while 2,592,048 individuals or 82.4 per cent of them were administered at least one dose of the vaccine since the PICK programme for the adolescent group was launched on Sept 8. – Bernama