Covid-19: 97.9 pct of S’wak’s 676 cases today in Categories 1 and 2

BINTULU (Oct 28): About 97.9 per cent or 662 of Sarawak’s 676 new Covid-19 cases today were in Categories 1 and 2, with patients having no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC, in its daily update on the pandemic, said 220 cases were in Category 1 and 442 in Category 2.

The remaining 14 cases were in Categories 3 to 5, the committee added.

It said four cases were in Category 3 with patients having pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support, two in Category 4 cases with patients having pneumonia and requiring oxygen support, and eight in Category 5 with patients having pneumonia requiring ventilator support.

This brought Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to 239,218 to date.

Meanwhile, a total of 36 districts had reported new infections today with Kuching and Miri on top, recorded 170 and 154 cases respectively.

Eleven districts recorded double digit cases namely Sibu with 83 cases followed by Bintulu (41), Serian (27), Sarikei (24), Betong (24), Lawas (15), Mukah (14), Samarahan (13), Tanjung Manis (13), Lundu (10) and Pusa (10).

The remaining districts recorded between nine and one case each while Daro, Bukit Mabong, Pakan and Tatau did not report any new cases today.