Covid-19 vaccination centre in Sarikei relocated to top floor of Sarikei Central Hall

SARIKEI (Oct 28): The Sarikei district’s Covid-19 vaccination centre has been relocated from Sarikei Civic Centre to the top floor of Sarikei Central Hall at Jalan Kubu Lama (beside Sarikei Police Station) effective Oct 27.

In a statement, the Sarikei Division Health Office advised members of the public who received appointment for Covid-19 vaccination including booster dose to take note of the venue change.

The Sarikei Division Health Office said the authority concerned has since yesterday sent out notifications on the appointment for administration of booster dose to eligible individuals through the MySejahtera application.

“Members of public are advised to check their MySejahtera application for notification from time to time and ensure that they turn up for the vaccination at Sarikei Central Hall (top floor) as scheduled,” it added.