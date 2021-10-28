CovidNow: Sarawak has highest Covid-19 death rate per million people in country

BINTULU (Oct 28): Sarawak has the highest death rate per 1 million people in the country at 54 for the last 14 days.

According to the CovidNow website, the state recorded a total of 152 deaths in the two-week period until the noon of Oct 27.

This was followed by Perlis with 39 deaths followed by Pulau Pinang (37); Kelantan (31) and Perak (31).

Sarawak also recorded the highest number of patients needing ventilator support at 61.8 per cent, followed by Kelantan 59.7 per cent and Perak 56.3 per cent.

ICUs utilisation rate for Sarawak also topped the country’s list at 78.8 per cent with 68.3 per cent utilisation for 110 Covid-19 patients.

The second and third highest ICUs utilisation states were Kelantan at 69.9 per cent and Kuala Lumpur at 69. 2 per cent

Meanwhile the hospital bed utilisation in Sarawak is at 71.7 per cent with 62.0 per cent for Covid-19 patients.

The top three highest hospital bed utilisation states were Terengganu with 85.4 per cent, followed by Kelantan 82.1 per cent and Melaka 76.3 per cent.

Based on the data in the website, Sarawak has achieved 73.6 per cent or 2,071,763 fully vaccinated population with 75.7 per cent or 2,131,131 at least receiving the first dose and 24.3 per cent unvaccinated as of Oct 27.