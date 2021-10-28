DUN Speaker donates RM150,000 to mosques, suraus in Simunjan

KUCHING (Oct 28): State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar yesterday contributed RM150,000 to mosques and surau in Simunjan constituency.

A statement from his office said the contributions comprised RM10,000 to nine mosques and RM5,00 to 12 suraus.

According to Asfia, these contributions is for the development of mosques as religious centres and to help mosques and suraus in the Simunjan area to carry out religious activities.

He presented the contributions at the DUN Building in a ceremony which was also attended by Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris, Simunjan district officer Abdul Khalid Manap and representatives from the receiving mosques and suraus.