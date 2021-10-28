Fatimah hopes education for children in rural areas given attention under Budget 2022

KUCHING (Oct 28): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is hoping that education for children in the rural areas of Sarawak will be given attention under Budget 2022.

The Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister said that although there are many things in her wish list for Budget 2022, this wish should be given attention.

“We can have a long wish list but everything is already there (in the Budget 2022). I just hope that Sarawak will be given the proper attention it deserves,” she added during a press conference yesterday.

Apart from that, she also hoped that internet connectivity in the rural areas would be given attention under the budget, saying internet connectivity has always been an important factor to bridge the gap between the rural and urban areas.

“You can see during the time of the enforcement of the Movement Control Order in the country, many of the rural areas that depended on the internet for things such as their studies found it difficult with bad internet connectivity,” she said.

Another thing which should be given attention in Budget 2022, she added, is the need to help entrepreneurs and the economies of those living in the rural areas.

Budget 2022 will be tabled tomorrow.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz recently said that the economic sector recovery strategies will be realised through Budget 2022 that has been formulated based on the country’s current scenario.

He said the country is now undergoing a recovery period from the Covid-19 pandemic which had almost paralysed the whole business ecosystem.

“Budget 2022 will mirror the government’s determination to revive the country’s economy, hence, restoring foreign investor confidence in making Malaysia as the main investment destination,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul gave the assurance that the government would continue with all assistance packages that had been announced to enable long-term recovery in the economic sector.