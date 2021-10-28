Langkawi travel bubble a benchmark to open more destinations – Nancy

KUCHING (Oct 28):The tourism travel bubble pilot project in Langkawi will be a benchmark to open more international travel bubbles to other high-potential destinations in the country, said federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

“The opening of other travel bubbles would be made based on the review from the National Security Council and the Health Ministry, before being brought to the Special Covid-19 Pandemic Management Committee chaired by the Prime Minister for consideration,” she said at the Question and Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Nancy was answering a question by Tanjong Manis MP Yusuf Abd Wahab who had enquired whether there are plans to extend the travel bubble to Sarawak.

Nancy said under the domestic travel bubble project in Langkawi, the island received an estimated 100,000 visitors from all over the country between Sept 16 and Oct 15.

“The tourism spots have become active and have given a positive impact to business entities, resulting in economic benefits to other sectors and good development to the local community,” she said.

On another mattter, Nancy said Malaysia hopes it will be able to fully reopen to international tourists as early as December this year.

She pointed out at the moment, the government only allowed international travellers to visit Langkawi beginning Nov 15 and would observe the developments there.

“For the whole of Malaysia, we will observe the situation in Langkawi first, and then only we can look into reopening the whole of the country.

“However, we have prepared all the standard operating procedures and once we see that everything is alright, and although we set a target of three months, I think we may open it earlier.

“Let us pray that it can happen at the nearest time. Perhaps after Nov 16, and maybe early December. That is not a promise but we will try,” she said in reply to a supplementary question from M. Karupaiya (PH-Padang Serai) during the Ministers Question Time.

Karupaiya had asked the ministry to state the timeline to reopen tourism activities for international travellers nationwide.