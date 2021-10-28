Lee expects airfares to drop as weekly flights to Sarawak increase

KUCHING (Oct 28): Sarawak will see more incoming flight frequency to Sarawak from 89 to 223 flights weekly starting Nov 1, said Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

With the increase in flight frequency, Lee believed that it will ease the limitation of flights and further reduce the airfares.

“With the increase in flight frequency from outside Sarawak and no flight restrictions within Sarawak as well as operating on full passenger-load capacity, there is no reason for the airlines to charge high airfares,” he said in a press statement today.

Lee also took the opportunity to remind all airlines to exercise their social responsibility during this difficult time by not taking advantage of the travellers who are already experiencing hardship.

“With all the full cooperation that we have received in managing this matter, we would like to thank the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom), Malaysia Civil Defence Department (APM), Resident Offices, Ministry of Health (KKM), Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and all the airlines.”

“We also would like to thank the public especially those frequent travellers for giving us the feedback and therefore let us continue to work together with other relevant authorities to provide better flight connectivity at competitive rate into and within Sarawak,” Lee said.

On Oct 1, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had approved the increase in flight frequency into Sarawak from 22 to 89 flights weekly. The new flight frequency was conveyed to the public by the Sarawak Ministry of Transport (MOT).

Lee said despite the increase, his ministry still received numerous feedback and complaints from the public who requested for the government to further increase the flight frequency to Sarawak.

“The ministry then studied and verified the feedback and complaints received from the public on this matter, taking a pro-active action to resolve this issue,” he added.

Following that, Lee said his ministry had on Oct 25 prepared and forwarded a proposal to SDMC and federal MOT including Mavcom to increase further the existing flight frequency into Sarawak from 89 flights to 223 flights weekly starting Nov 1.

“As at today, all the airlines namely Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Airasia Berhad, Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd, Scoot Tigerair Pte Ltd and MASwings Sdn Bhd have been notified by Mavcom on the new flight frequency approval for their next course of action, which is to confirm their flight schedule through aerofile to Mavcom, mobilise their manpower and aircraft to suit the new flight and schedule requirements,” Lee pointed added.

In summary, the increase in flight frequency from outside Sarawak to all major cities and towns in Sarawak are as follows: –

Kuching increased from 44 times to 114 times weekly,

Miri increased from 19 times to 40 times weekly,

Sibu increased from 8 times to 31times weekly,

Bintulu increased from 6 times to 24 times weekly,

Limbang and Lawas increased from 5 times to 7 times weekly,

Mulu maintained at 7 times weekly.

“Now, it is up to the airlines to start operating on the new flight frequency and schedule starting Nov 1, 2021,” Lee said.

Lee said the details of the flights will be uploaded at Sarawak MOT website at [email protected] once the ministry received the information from all the airlines through Mavcom.

“MOTS strongly believes that with the new and more frequency as well as the schedule will ease the limitation of flights and reduce the airfares further.

“We were informed by the airlines that for those who wanted to get cheaper airfares, they need to plan their travel well ahead and book their flight much earlier, not within one or two days prior to their journey,” he added.

Lee reminded all travellers and passengers who are coming into the state to comply strictly with the standard operating procedure (SOP) established by the Ministry of Health (KKM), National Security Council (MKN) and SDMC.

He said it is very important for travellers to comply strictly with the SOP to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 in the Sarawak is well under control.

Lee also informed that currently there is no restriction on the frequency of domestic flights within Sarawak by the state MOT and SDMC.

However, he said airlines are advised to apply directly to Mavcom if they still need to increase further their domestic flights frequency due to great demand from passengers, adding that his ministry will always support their requests in the interest of the public.