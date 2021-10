KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): The Ministry of Health (MoH) logged another 6,477 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest numbers represented an increase of 229 cases compared to the new infections recorded yesterday.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,454,749. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME