Malaysia sees 98 new Covid-19 related fatalities, brought-in-dead accounts for 31 pct

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): Malaysia registered another 98 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 28,674.

According to the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, this included 32 people who were brought-in-dead (BID). The total number of BID as of today is 5,803 people.

The nation’s overall fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.2 per cent of the 2.43 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally.

By states, Selangor and Labuan still maintained the highest all-time deaths per 10,000 people at 15 each, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 14, Negeri Sembilan (11), Johor and Melaka (10), Kedah and Penang (nine), Sabah (six), Kelantan and Sarawak (five), Perak, Perlis, Pahang and Terengganu at four deaths, respectively, while Putrajaya recorded the smallest margin at two deaths per 10,000 people.

To date, Malaysia’s all-time death per 10,000 people is nine.

As for the number of infections breakdown according to states, Selangor tops the list at 1,213 new cases followed by 780 in Sarawak, and 612 in Kelantan.

Cumulatively, Klang Valley reported 1,493 new infections with 226 reported in Kuala Lumpur alone.

In the other states, 585 cases were reported in Sabah, 495 in Kedah, 364 in Pahang, 325 in Penang, 290 in Terengganu, 251 in Perak, 176 in Negeri Sembilan, 153 in Melaka and 42 in Perlis.

Federal Territories Labuan recorded the least number of cases at six. – Malay Mail