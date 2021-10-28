MMA waits in eager anticipation for unveiling of Budget 2022

KUCHING (Oct 28): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) waits in eager anticipation for the various goodies for the healthcare sector expected to be announced under the 2022 Budget tomorrow.

Its president Dr Koh Kar Chai said the prime minister had hinted at various goodies for the healthcare sector which will allow healthcare personnel to move forward in the transformation of healthcare in Malaysia.

“And it will also strengthen our current system,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Koh said extra spending for the country’s healthcare system is to be appreciated.

He hoped that this will pave the way for reforms and not only piecemeal improvements to keep everyone happy.

“The MMA hopes that not only will there be an increased amount of allocations to healthcare, but that the proposed funding is directed to where it is needed most, including Public Private Partnership proposals in healthcare which will allow for good use to the budget allocated.

“And ultimately with a view to bring down total healthcare expenses. We wait with bated breath for the total reveal tomorrow,” added Dr Koh.