MoH: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation still highest nationally at 78.8 pct

KUCHING (Oct 28): Sarawak still recorded the highest intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate in the country at 78.8 per cent as of yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

According to an infographic posted by MoH on its Facebook page today, the national ICU bed utilisation rate stood at 59.2 per cent.

Sarawak was one of the eight states and territories that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates higher than the national rate.

Kelantan came in second with 69.9 per cent of its ICU beds utilised followed by Perak (66.9 per cent), Klang Valley (65.5 per cent), Terengganu (63.2 per cent), Penang (62.5 per cent), Melaka (62 per cent) and Johor (59.3 per cent).

Other states that recorded relatively lower ICU bed utilisation rates were Kedah at 55.7 per cent, Perlis (52.6 per cent), Sabah (44.7 per cent) and Pahang (42.4 per cent).

While Labuan’s ICU bed utilisation rate went as low as 33.3 per cent, Negeri Sembilan had the lowest rate at 23.6 per cent.