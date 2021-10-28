Pakatan MP says drinking ‘Timah’ whisky is like ‘drinking Malay women’

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): The controversy surrounding the award-winning whisky “Timah” continues, having found its way into the Dewan Rakyat today, during the debate session on the Trade Descriptions Bill (Amendment) 2021.

While PAS’ Tumpat MP Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS) was debating the Bill touching on the halal aspects which he said was not highlighted in the Bill, he was interjected by Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Tangga Batu MP Rusnah Aluai who asked as to why the image of “Captain Speedy” on the bottle’s facade, needs to be wearing a kopiah often synonymous with Muslims.

“When we say that it’s confusing, I want to stress again that this Timah brand truly is confusing. It is also included with an image of Captain Speedy donning a kopiah. Isn’t there a photo of Captain Speedy wearing a hat?

“Or this Timah brand, can’t we call it something else? Mines or The Mines or anything else?” she said, proceeding to claim that the brand is “not something that is good for women”.

Rusnah said that this was because the name Timah is one very synonymous with names of Malay women.

“When we drink that whisky, it’s as if we are drinking Malay women,” Rusnah said in making her bizarre argument in the Lower House. – Malay Mail

