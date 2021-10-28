Pan Borneo Highway: Julau alignment to be opened next month

JULAU (Oct 28): The Julau alignment of the Pan Borneo Highway project is expected to be opened officially in November, said Sarawak Public Works Department, Pan Borneo Highway Unit, Central Zone Office, Work Package Contract Project 07 (WPC07) project manager Syahrul Ismadi Ismail today.

He said the alignment which starts from Km1+500 after the KJD Junction and Rajang Teachers Institute until the Km28+500 before the Sungai Jikang Bridge is now in the final phase to obtain the Certificate of Practical Completion (CPC).

“The alignment is part of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Project which has been completed and the CPC will be issued to the main contractor soon,” he said, adding that the four-lane two-way route was fully opened to the public on October 20.

He was met by reporters after a Traffic Light System Installation Ceremony at the Julau Junction by Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin here today.

He said works on the construction of the Julau alignment started on Sept 16, 2016 while piling work for the flyover at the Julau Junction started on June 2017.

As such, he advised highway users to exercise caution when driving along the route and abide by all road signs and traffic installations especially the use of P-turns which are provided at several locations for their safety.

“The Julau alignment is one of the three alignments under Work Contract Package 07 which encompassed the construction of a road from the Bintangor Junction to the Julau Junction,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the other two alignments are the Sibu alignment from the Sibu Airport to the Sungai Kua Bridge and the Batang Rajang alignment (Batang Rajang Bridge) which had been awarded CPC in October last year,” he said.

Syahrul said the installation of the traffic light system at the Julau Junction is expected to facilitate and boost the safety of users of the highway.

Meanwhile, Rolland, who advised the public to exercise care when using the alignment, said the residents of the Meluan state seat felt proud and happy following the completion of the high-impact project. – Bernama