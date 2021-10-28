Police seize 84 cryptocurrency mining machines in raids on two premises

MIRI (Oct 28): Police here seized 84 cryptocurrency mining machines worth more than RM400,000 in raids on two cryptocurrency mining centres at Desa Senadin Industrial Park and at Jalan Jee Foh. here recently.

Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) in a statement yesterday said a caretaker of one of the two centres was detained in the joint operation with Miri police.

“Eighty-four cryptocurrency mining machines worth around RM420,000 were discovered during the operations.

Further inspection by SEB’s technical teams led to the discovery of direct tapping cables illegally connected to the servers which bypassed the electricity meters,” it said.

The statement added that Sarawak Energy suffered approximately RM33,500 loss in unregistered electricity consumption per month from the two cryptocurrency operators.

The caretaker which was arrested in the operation had been remanded for four days to facilitate the investigation.

“A police report was lodged and the operators will be charged for stealing electricity under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, which carries a penalty of up to RM100,000 and/or five years jail if found guilty,” it said.

SEB reminded the public that stealing electricity is a dangerous crime, where it can lead to fire and electrocutions.

It added that cryptocurrency mining activities run 24-hours a day and require a large amount of electricity to power their operations.

“When electrical connections are tampered with and electricity supply is directly tapped from the source to bypass meter readings, the electrical network system will be overloaded leading to unnecessary outages or low voltages that could damage appliances and affect nearby customers.

“Together with the Ministry of Utilities Sarawak and the Police, Sarawak Energy will continue to search and track down power thieves, including those involved in cryptocurrency mining operators,” the statement added.

It also calls for public to report any suspected cryptocurrency mining activities in their neighbourhood or abandoned buildings to its customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or email at [email protected]

“All information received will be kept strictly confidential,” it added.