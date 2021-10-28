Ranau major contributor to increase of Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): Sabah recorded 599 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with Ranau remained on top after registering 104 cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Ranau is a major contributor to the increase, and is the only district to record three digit cases.

“Caseload in Sabah continues its upward trend, adding 14 cases to 599 today.

“The increase is partly due to a huge spike of 73 new cases in the Ranau district, mostly close contracts with 37 cases in (existing cluster) Kg Tumbalang alone. Category 3,4 and 5 remain low, total nine,” he said.

Masidi added infections that occurred sporadically or better known as symptomatic screening cases remained high.

On Oct 28, a total of 218 cases or 36.4 per cent of the total cases are infections from symptomatic screening. In Ranau, 32 of 104 cases in the district are in this category.

“The number of cases requiring hospital treatment remained low despite the increasing number of cases.

“A total of 94.83 per cent of the total cases today are in Category 1 and 2, four cases in Category 3, three cases in Category 4 and two cases in Category 5. Twenty-two more cases are still under evaluation.

“Although restrictions on social activities have been eased, all residents are reminded to continue to comply with the SOPs.

“Avoid organizing or attending celebrations and crowds that are sure to invite a high risk of infection,” Masidi added.

Beaufort recorded 57 new cases followed by

Kota Kinabalu 50, Kota Belud 48, Kota Marudu 33, Tenom 29, Papar 27, Pitas 25, Tambunan 24, Tuaran 23, Tawau 22, Penampang, Kudat 19, Kinabatangan 18, Lahad Datu 17, Sipitang 16, Sandakan 14, Beluran 11 and Keningau 11.

Districts which recorded single digit were Tongod 7, Nabawan 6, Telupid 5, Semporna 4, Putatan 4, Kuala Penyu 2, Kunak 2 and Kalabakan 2.