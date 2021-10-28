Report: Sarawakian gynaecologist invents ‘world’s first unisex condom’

KUCHING (Oct 28): A Malaysian gynaecologist Dr John Tang has created a unisex condom, believed to be the first of its kind in the world that is made from a medical grade material usually used as a dressing for injuries and wounds, according to a Reuters report today.

Named the Wondaleaf Unisex Condom, the inventor hopes this will empower people to take better control of their sexual health regardless of their sex or sexual orientation.

“It’s basically a regular condom with an adhesive covering. It’s a condom with an adhesive covering that attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covering the adjacent area for extra protection,” said the gynaecologist, who is serving at medical supplies firm Twin Catalyst.

Dr Tang, who runs Tang Specialist Clinic in Sibu, said the adhesive is only applied to one side of the condom, meaning it can be reversed and used by either sex.

Based on the news report, each box of Wondaleaf contains two condoms, and will cost RM14.99 while the average price for a dozen condoms in Malaysia is between RM20 and RM40.

Dr Tang makes the condoms using polyurethane, a material used in transparent wound dressings that is thin and flexible yet strong and waterproof.

“Once you put it on, you often don’t realise that it’s there,” he said, referring to dressings made from the material.

He said the Wondaleaf had gone through several rounds of clinical research and testing and would be available commercially via the firm’s website in December this year.

Dr Tang added: “Based on the number of clinical trials we have conducted, I am quite optimistic that given time it will be a meaningful addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.”