Rhinos ready for JDT test

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): Sabah FC will take to the field with much optimism as they entertain Malaysia Cup defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Likas Stadium tonight.

The recent appointment of Datuk Ong Kim Swee as head coach has much to do with it as the players heaped praises on the former national team trainer for bringing positive changes into the squad.

The new approach brought by Kim Swee into the squad has been well received by the players.

And they believed the new-found confidence would be crucial to the Rhinos to achieve the desired result against JDT.

Young talent Hamran Peter said Sabah FC have improved much since Kim Swee took charge of the team officially since October 1.

“I’m confident we will be able to claim all three points if all the players show greater fighting spirit and determination in the match.

“The arrival of a new head coach (Kim Swee) has given the team fresh confidence to perform even better in the Malaysua Cup.

“Our confidence level are much better than previously. The head coach has not only given me the much needed motivation to do well but also the entire squad.

“We have faith in the new head coach…certainly,” said Hamran here yesterday.

South Korean defensive stalwart Park Tae Su said that Kim Swee’s high intensity and quality training methods have been well received by the players.

Young defensive talent Abd Hanafie Tokyo Abd Hasim, on the other hand, has likened Kim Swee as a saviour to the squad.

“I’ve noticed that all the players are very determined in training…this is what we want to have in the squad.

“The head coach has injected new confidence among the players and we are very happy as well as adapt well to what he expected of us in training.

“If I’m given the nod I will certainly give my best…God willing, we will be able to claim all three points,” added Abd Hanafie.

For the record, Sabah FC and JDT will face off tonight in a battle of the undefeated teams in Group D.

JDT top the group on maximum six points followed by the Rhinos with two points from their opening matches.

JDT had beaten PJ City FC and Kelantan FC, who have one-point each, previously while Sabah settled for draws against the same opponents.

Meanwhile, around 6,000 fans will be allowed inside the stadium for the clash in line with the new standard operating procedure (SOP) for football matches.

And Kim Swee had two days ago described the supporters will play a vital role to spur on the Rhinos to tackle the mighty JDT.

He said Sabah FC must take full advantage of playing at home to secure the desired result as they eye a place in the knock-out stage of the Malaysia Cup competition.