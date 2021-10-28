Sabah will ensure success of BIMP-EAGA economic revival plans



KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): Sabah welcomes the Joint Statement of the Brunei–Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) 14th Summit that seeks greater cooperation between the participating countries in order to jump start the economy post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said Sabah will be doing its part to ensure the success of the revival plans for the BIMP-EAGA Economic Corridors development.

Among the items agreed upon in the Joint Statement was the One Borneo Quarantine initiative to facilitate trade and investments.

Sabah had identified three border points namely Bantul, Sebatik and Serudung under the second phase of the initiative while the pilot phase would be at Entikong, Indonesia – Tebedu, Sarawak and Sungai Tujuh, Brunei – Sungai Tujuh, Miri border crossings.

Hajiji was observer at the BIMP-EAGA 14th Summit held virtually on Thursday,.chaired by Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

Malaysia Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Philippines

President, Rodrigo Duterte spoke at the Summit.

Asean Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi and Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa also spoke at the Summit.

“We agree and support Malaysia’s view presented by the Prime Minister that BIMP-EAGA will be a useful platform in the economic revival. It also augurs well with the objectives set out under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025),” said Hajiji. Together with the Chief Minister were Sabah Special Envoy to BIMP-EAGA, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, State Attorney-General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof and Sabah Public Service Department Director-General Datuk Rosmadi Sulai.