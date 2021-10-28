Sarawak receives another 234,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (Oct 28): Another 234,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to combat Covid-19 arrived at the Kuching International Airport yesterday.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the new batch of vaccines were part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme’s weekly-scheduled delivery.

“With the additional 234,000 doses (more than 600,000 doses in total in Sarawak now), we almost have enough vaccines for all high-risk individuals, who are aged 60 and above, and the vulnerable individuals, who are aged 60 and above and with comorbidities as well as frontliners, both medical and non-medical,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, said it is very privileged for Sarawak to have booster dose vaccines waiting for the people.

According to him, people in many parts of the world are still waiting for their vaccines and even some are waiting to get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As such, he appealed to the eligible individuals to get their booster dose to protect themselves, their family members and everyone else.